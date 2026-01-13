Court Lifts Injunction, Affirms MNPS Rezoning Plan for 2026–27 School Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Metro Nashville Public Schools is moving forward with its Board-approved school rezoning plan for the 2026–27 school year following a ruling by the Davidson County Chancery Court that dissolved a previously issued temporary injunction. This decision allows the district to implement zoning changes that support its ReimaginED initiative to strengthen academic pathways and create more cohesive school communities.

“This ruling affirms that MNPS acted within its authority and in the best interest of students,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Superintendent of Nashville Public Schools. “We are grateful the court recognized our full compliance with the prior order and cleared the way for us to implement a plan that strengthens access, alignment, and opportunities for our students and families.”

The injunction, originally issued in February 2025, had temporarily paused zoning changes affecting several schools in the Glencliff cluster. With its dissolution, families whose students attend John B. Whitsitt, Glenview, and Fall-Hamilton elementary schools will now have a zoned pathway to Margaret Allen Middle School for the 2026–27 school year. The underlying legal case between MNPS and LEAD Public Schools regarding the interpretation of a 2021 charter renewal agreement remains under judicial review by the Chancery Court and will be adjudicated in due course.

The Court found that the original factors justifying the injunction were no longer present and concluded that MNPS had complied with all of its obligations regarding the 2025–26 school year. The Court emphasized that the injunction was not intended to extend beyond that period, particularly given the timing of the upcoming trial, which remains scheduled for March 2026.

The rezoning changes are part of MNPS’s broader efforts under the ReimaginED initiative to enhance student transitions and access to high-quality instruction. The Board-approved plan realigns feeder patterns and adds capacity through investments such as the renovation of Paragon Mills Elementary. Families impacted by the changes will receive direct communication with updated zoning information and guidance on the optional schools process.

For more information about rezoning, school assignments, and optional school applications, families are encouraged to visit mnps.org or contact the MNPS Family Information Center at 615-259-INFO (4636).