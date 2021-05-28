COVID Vaccine Location Changes: Music City Vaccination Site Closing Down

By Katelynn White

Downtown Nashville’s Music City Center has been a vaccination site since the beginning of March. The convention center will end administering shots on May 28th. Metro Health Department Interim Dr. Gill Wright said, “I think these are going to be reasonable alternatives, they’re out based more in the community where people don’t have to come to a center location. So hopefully it will help those that have been reluctant, maybe because of convenience or other things to get their vaccines, but at this time — it’s not beneficial for us to continue down at Music City Center.”

Dr. Wright was appointed the Interim position in December of 2020. He has handled the city’s COVID-19 response. Wright believes currently it is better to move the city into a community-based vaccination rollout strategy. Music City’s vaccination clinic remains open through this week. The clinic is not accepting walk-ins or reserved appointments for citizens who would like to receive their first shot. The center is only offering second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 until Friday.

Despite the closing for vaccinations at the convention center, various COVID-19 vaccination sites around the state will remain open. Grocery and retail stores are now providing vaccinations in neighborhoods. Kroger has teamed up with the Tennessee Health Department and has distributed the COVID-19 vaccine at 115 pharmacies in Tennessee.

Nashville’s Kroger Division Health and Wellness Leader, Jeremy Crain said, “We appreciate this collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC as we continue to work to get Tennesseans vaccinated against COVID-19.” Walmart and Sam’s Club begun administering COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month.

Here are other options across Tennessee:

Health Clinics, Pharmacies and Medical Providers:

 Walgreens at 3901 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 and other various

locations.

 Centerstone at 1921 Ransome Pl, Nashville, TN 37217

 Recover Health clinic at 1207 Jefferson Street, Nashville, TN

 CVS Pharmacy, Inc. at 4709 Nolensville Pike Nashville TN 37211 and other

various locations.

 Wellspring Pharmacy at 599 Sam Ridley Pkwy W #103 Smyrna, TN 37167

 Health Mart 3786 Central Pike Ste 120, Hermitage, TN 37076

 Trixicorp LLC DBA Chane Pharmacy at 2510 Murfreesboro Pike #9

Nashville, TN 37217

 UT Medical Center at 1924 Alcoa Highway Knoxville, TN 37920

 Health Mart 3786 Central Pike Ste 120, Hermitage, TN 37076

 Knolls Place Medical Clinic at 10 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN 37211

Grocery and Retail Stores:

 121 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are giving vaccinations in Walmart’s

pharmacies across Tennessee. COVID-19 Vaccine Locations – Walmart and

Sam's Clubs – Tennessee Appointments can be made by visiting

www.walmart.com/covidvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

 Kroger’s at 2284 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217 and various

locations. Appointments can be made by visiting kroger.com/covidvaccine or

by calling 866-211-5320.

 Publix at 1483 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Appointments can be made

by visiting COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in Tennessee | Publix Super

Markets

University:

 Tennessee State University Indoor Training Facility at 3500 John A Merritt

Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209 only on May 27 th 12 a.m to 6 p.m

 The University of Tennessee Medical Center at 1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville,

TN 37920

 East Tennessee State University Millennium Centre at 2001 Millennium Pl, TN

37604 on May 29 th from 10 a.m. to Noon

Drive-Thru:

 2491 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville, TN from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday