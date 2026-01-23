Darcelle Skeete Burgess named director of HIPAA Privacy Office at Vanderbilt Health

Darcelle Skeete Burgess, JD, MHA, CHC, CHPC, has been named director of the HIPAA Privacy Office at Vanderbilt Health, effective Jan. 12. She succeeds Terri Hartman, the longtime director of the program, who retired Oct. 31.

Skeete Burgess brings more than 10 years of health care privacy and compliance experience to Vanderbilt Health. Most recently, she served as director of Privacy at Bon Secours Mercy Health, beginning in 2024. Skeete Burgess also spent nearly a decade at Emory Healthcare from 2015 to 2024, where she held various leadership roles in compliance and privacy.

“We are pleased to welcome Darcelle to Vanderbilt Health,” said Vanderbilt Health Chief Privacy Officer Sondra Hornsey, MSEd, CHPC, CHC. “Her extensive experience in health care privacy leadership and her deep expertise in compliance will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our privacy programs and protect patient information.”

In her new role, Skeete Burgess will lead the HIPAA Privacy Office in its mission to ensure compliance with federal and state privacy regulations while supporting the institution’s commitment to patient confidentiality and data protection.

“Working at Vanderbilt Health is a tremendous honor,” said Skeete Burgess. “I look forward to establishing myself as a trusted leader, adviser and collaborator to support the mission, vision and values of this esteemed health care system.”

Skeete Burgess earned a JD and MHA from the University of Iowa. She is certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC) and Healthcare Compliance (CHC). She is also a licensed attorney.