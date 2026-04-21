Starbucks Selects Tennessee for Southeast Corporate Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Deputy Gov. and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Starbucks officials announced the global coffee company will invest $100 million to expand its North American presence by locating a Southeast corporate office in Nashville.

Starbucks has major plans for its newest business location, where it will employ up to 2,000 people over the next several years to serve in a variety of corporate-related operations.

The announcement expands on the company’s news released last month regarding its broader North America growth strategy. The Nashville office will directly support continued coffeehouse expansion and rising customer demand, particularly in the southeastern U.S., while working closely with the company’s global headquarters in Seattle.

Those interested in working with Starbucks can view available roles here.

“As Starbucks continues to expand across North America, Nashville gives us an opportunity to support that growth with great talent and proximity to our growing number of coffeehouses and suppliers across the Southeast. This city offers a deep, diverse talent pool and a strong sense of community, making Nashville another ideal place to invest for the long term,” Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO, Starbucks said in a release.