DCCC Launches Digital Ad Campaign Condemning Republican Attacks on Black Americans

The DCCC launched a digital ad campaign reaching Black voters in battleground districts highlighting Republicans’ efforts to carry out a full-scale attack on Black voters’ representation and voting rights.

Republicans are desperate to silence voters of color across the country and cheat their way through this election because they know their self-serving and price-hiking agenda is deeply unpopular with voters.

The 60-second ad — which will run on Meta and YouTube — calls out the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Louisiana v. Callais that has dangerously furthered Republicans’ already extreme efforts to rig the midterms, allowing them to redraw even more congressional maps for their power grab at the direct expense of Black voters.