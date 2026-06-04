DCCC Launches Digital Ad Campaign Condemning Republican Attacks on Black Americans

The DCCC launched a digital ad campaign reaching Black voters in battleground districts highlighting Republicans’ efforts to carry out a full-scale attack on Black voters’ representation and voting rights.
Republicans are desperate to silence voters of color across the country and cheat their way through this election because they know their self-serving and price-hiking agenda is deeply unpopular with voters.
The 60-second ad — which will run on Meta and YouTube — calls out the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Louisiana v. Callais that has dangerously furthered Republicans’ already extreme efforts to rig the midterms, allowing them to redraw even more congressional maps for their power grab at the direct expense of Black voters.
The paid digital campaign will reach Black voters in key competitive districts, including:
- AL-02
- FL-07, FL-09, FL-14, FL-23
- MI-04, MI-08, MI-10
- NC-01, NC-03
- OH-01, OH-09, OH-13
- SC-01, SC-06
- TN-05, TN-09
- VA-01, VA-02, VA-05, VA-07
DCCC National Black Engagement Director Tierra Ward:
“We are confident in two things: Republicans will stop at nothing in their attempt to rig our democracy and Democrats will win anyway. Black voters are already suffering from the economic impacts of Republicans’ disastrous agenda, and the DCCC will make sure that Black voters are clear-eyed about the consequences of Republican rule and ready to kick them out come November.”