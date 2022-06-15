Pigeon Forge–FACE Amusement Group and Guy Fieri recently opened Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown (2655 Teaster Lane Suite 100) at the Mountain Mile Shopping Complex in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In partnership with famed chef, author, and Emmy Award-winning television personality Guy Fieri, the impressive 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center is a “must-do” option for Pigeon Forge visitors and locals.



The 300+ seat restaurant showcases Fieri’s famous culinary combinations featuring Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown; a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley; over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games ranging from redemption to virtual reality and beyond; a full-service Freaky Tiki bar; a photo opportunity in front of an iconic 1968 Chevy Camaro, and many options for private parties. Downtown Flavortown is FACE Amusement’s seventh establishment in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Additional properties include Arcade City, Rockin’ Raceway, Big Top Arcade, and 7D Dark Ride Adventure, in addition to Chicken Guy! Gatlinburg and Arcade City Gatlinburg, both of which opened in 2021.



The menu will showcase Guy Fieri’s award-winning dishes, craft beers, and cocktails. Among the favorites will be Trash Can Nachos served Motley Que BBQ-style in a tin tower stuffed with corn tortilla chips, house-made pork, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, and pico de Gallo, and more. Also on the menu will be the award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger, with crispy applewood bacon, six cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, onion straws, LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle), SMC (super melty cheese), and donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun. In addition, a full premium bar will include an extensive selection of liquors, wines, and bottled and craft beers. Chef Guy’s craft cocktails will feature worldwide bestsellers like the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito, and Guy’s Famous BBQ Bloody Mary.



For more information on Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown visit www.DowntownFlavortown.com. For more information on FACE Amusement Group, visit www.faceamusement.com or call (423) 477-4619. For more information on the Mountain Mile visit www.mountainmilepigeonforge.com.