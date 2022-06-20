NASHVILLE, TENN. – Dr. Anderson Spickard—special assistant to the president for health, associate dean for spiritual growth and development and professor of internal medicine and clinical educator—has been named Interim Dean of the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine at Belmont University, effective today. Spickard assumes this new role as Founding Dean Dr. Bill Bates steps down due to recent health issues.

“Our prayers and best wishes are with Dr. Bates as he attends to his health and recovery. We are grateful for his leadership in launching the Frist College of Medicine,” said Dr. Greg Jones, Belmont University president. “I am also thankful for Dr. Spickard and his willingness to lead the Frist College for the next year. In his time so far on this campus, Anderson has demonstrated a keen understanding of, and commitment to, Belmont’s aspiration to champion an integrative approach to health and well-being for all. With Anderson’s leadership, the Frist College will play a vital role in achieving that aim, while also pursuing a fresh approach to medical education.”

The Frist College of Medicine has been established in alliance with HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services and one of the College of Medicine’s major clinical affiliates. The Frist College recently earned “Candidate Status” from its accrediting body, the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME). This is the next step in the College’s accreditation process and comes with a fall site visit from the LCME to tour facilities, review submitted materials, receive updates on building progress and meet with various participants regarding planning, curriculum and the readiness of the admissions process and all student support services.

Milton Johnson, retired Chairman/CEO of HCA Healthcare and chair of Belmont University’s Board of Trustees, added, “The immense medical expertise Dr. Spickard brings to the Frist College of Medicine as well as the deep respect he possesses within the healthcare community will further fortify Belmont’s efforts in pursuing accreditation and looking ahead to the first class. Anderson has my full confidence and support in leading the College through this next key phase of development.”

Dr. Spickard will serve as Interim Dean for the next year, working closely with the College’s established leadership team: Dr. Stephanie McClure, associate dean for faculty and academic affairs and professor of internal/geriatric medicine; Dr. Reuben Bueno, Jr., associate dean for clinical education and professor of surgery; Dr. Karen Lewis, associate dean for student affairs and diversity; and Dr. Marilyn Odom, chair of the department of medical education.

“At the Frist College, we are focused on training diverse physician leaders who embrace and value a whole-person approach to healing,” said Dr. Spickard. “Through both my professional and personal experience, I know the significant need for all persons to thrive, and I am both honored and excited to partner with my colleagues in the Frist College as we create a curriculum that is rigorous, imaginative and grounded in seeing our students, our colleagues and future patients as fully-formed individuals.”

The Frist College of Medicine will be housed in a nearly 200,000-square-foot building, which is current under construction near the corner of Wedgewood and 15th Avenues. The facility will be located within a block of Belmont’s Gordan E. Inman Center and McWhorter Hall, home to the University’s well-known health, health sciences and pharmacy programs. The building has been designed to create a fully interdisciplinary educational experience, allowing students in existing programs to work alongside aspiring MDs, emulating modern clinical settings.

Belmont will launch a national search this fall with the intent to have a long-term dean for the Frist College of Medicine appointed and on board by next summer.