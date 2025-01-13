Dr. Bobby Jones will get Lifetime Achievement Award

It’s hard to find anyone in any field of music with longer ties or more influence than Dr. Bobby Jones within the gospel world. That influence and his notable achievements are being recognized next month by the Recording Academy. He will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award during a Special Merit award ceremony. This will be held in Los Angeles during Grammy week in early February. Dr. Jones love affair with music and gospel began as a child when he sang with his church choir. A self-taught pianist, upon coming to Nashville, Dr. Jones worked his way through college by earning money through playing in churches. He would blossom as an educator, eventually earning a PhD. in education. But he was also constantly organizing and recording with gospel groups.

Always a persuasive type, Dr. Jones convinced WSM-TV in Nashville to let him launch a gospel show in 1976. The program would feature singers and churches in the region. From there, he created “Bobby Jones Gospel” on BET in the 80s. The show became one of the longest-running original series in cable television history. But Dr. Jones also has an expansive discography spanning 14 releases. He has won more than 1,500 awards including a Grammy for Best Soul Gospel Performance by a Duo or Group for “I’m So Glad I’m Standing Here Today.” Now, he’ll be able to add another Grammy to his collection with The Special Merit Award.

The Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees. It’s given to performers who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording during their lifetimes.

Frankie Beverly, Prince, Roxanne Shante, The Clash, Taj Mahal, and Frankie Valli will also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Feb. 1 ceremony.

“It’s an amazing privilege to honor this eclectic group of music icons during the year’s biggest week in music,” CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. said last week. “Each of this year’s Special Merit Award recipients has left an indelible mark on music, from paving the way for others to innovation that forever has changed the trajectory of the musical landscape. We can’t wait to celebrate this group and their achievements in February.”

