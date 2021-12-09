By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — The Chi Eta Phi chapter of Upsilon Chi held its 34th annual Christmas Luncheon on December 4th. During the program, the nursing sorority awarded its highest honor to Dr. Keith Gray, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Gray was recognized for his work with the Faith Leaders Church Initiative and for providing guidance to health care providers and providing critical health care data. Dr. Gray has been providing vaccine, staff and supplies in the African American Community over the last 18 months.

Dr. Gray is also a surgical oncologist and has been married for over 23 years to his lovely wife Kala. They have five children.