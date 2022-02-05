Senior Jarrod Taylor and junior Jaylen Jones have carried their team to the top spot in Class AA

EAST NASHVILLE- East Nashville Magnet Head Boys’ Basketball Coach Avery Patton knows a lot about what it takes to play point guard. The former Glencliff High School and All American at Trevecca University was nicknamed “General” during his playing days. At Trevecca, he played with another shooting guard named Sandy McClain. The duo carried Trevecca to the first NAIA postseason berth during the 1986-87 season.

Patton now has a duo of his own to coach. Jarrod Taylor, a senior guard that is built like a linebacker and Jaylen Jones, one of the top point guards in the country, have help lead East to a 17-2 overall record and they remain undefeated in district play. Though their goal is to get the highly coveted gold ball for winning the state championship, a Mr. Basketball would be nice as well.

“I was asked by some people who is your best player and I said that I have about 20 MVPs,” said Patton. “The main reason why Jarrod and Jaylen excel so much is because everyone on this team likes each other. From the staff to the players, there is no animosity. I like this group and these two feed off each well. We will see about individual accomplishments. I know they both want the gold ball more.”

Taylor, who was hurt much of sophomore year then moved to Atlanta his junior year, is averaging 20.1 points per game this season. Watching him play, he has a bounce in his step that lets you know that he is having fun. His bulk makes him a matchup problem for most guards. When bigger players are on him, he can either shoot over them or go around them to the basket.

“I worked hard on my game, and I think that it is paying off,” said Taylor. “We have some ‘dogs’ on this team that can really get after it. I am glad to be back. I want to win it all. I hear that we have a good chance.”

After being a shoot first point guard his first two seasons, Jones is taking a more conversative approach. He is averaging 14.7 points per game and an astounding 9.3 assists per game. Patton gets on him because he is too unselfish. Jones is happy to have guys that he knows can score.

“Jarrod and I aren’t the only players on the team,” said Jones. “We have a lot of guys that can do things. “Coach Avery wants me to score more but I want to show my all-around game. I am blessed to be considered.”

If nominated, they will be the East boys’ player since Jayden Lockett was in 2018. That team went undefeated in the regular season but couldn’t get out of the extremely tough region. Lockett was joined by Gene Holmes to form another great duo. Patton has a hard time trying to determine which duo is the best.

“We have enjoyed some great player here over the years. Gene and Jayden were great. You can’t forget Gene’s brother Noddy (Leonardo Holmes) and Terry Holt. Noddy and Thomas Booker were tough too. These two are right up there with all of them. Only time will tell but it is a good argument.”