Education Committee Advances Bill to Strip Education for Undocumented Students

NASHVILLE—Today the Senate Education Committee advanced SB0836, a bill seeking to require all local education agencies to begin tracking immigration status of all students in an effort to deny undocumented students fair access to public education in Tennessee.

The bill passed by a 5-4 vote after the addition of amendment 4412, which added the requirement to verify immigration status of every student enrolling in school in Tennessee.

Upon the passing, hundreds of immigrant community members and allies erupted into chants of “education for all,” “here to stay,” and “here to learn,” a clear testament to the vast opposition to the legislation and Tennesseans’ shared values.

Lisa Sherman Luna, Executive Director of the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition said:

“Today’s vote is a devastating sign of just how low some of our lawmakers will sink to scapegoat immigrant families and pit communities against each other to score political points and distract us from their failures to improve the lives of everyday Tennesseans. All children belong in our public schools, full stop. Any attempt to separate, track, charge, or exclude students based on their immigration status is a short-sighted act that will harm Tennessee families and communities.

While Senator Watson tried to claim this policy is about so-called fiscal responsibility, his comments when presenting the bill make clear that he doesn’t believe in equality for all children. He wants to challenge long-standing norms, values, and precedent to exclude students based on who they are or where they come from. He laid out his small vision for our state today, but we know our community’s vision is bigger, bolder, and more beautiful than he can ever imagine. A state where everyone has the freedom to thrive, the freedom to love, and the freedom to learn in our communities no matter the color of our skin, what’s in our wallet, or how we came to call Tennessee home.”

Kica Matos, President of the National Immigration Law Center, said:

“Today’s vote puts kids in harm’s way and shamefully attempts to use Tennessee families as political pawns in a game in which all of us lose. It is in all our collective interest to ensure every child can go to school and learn the skills they need to thrive and give back to their communities. Access to K-12 school for every one of us is a cornerstone of a healthy society and a bedrock of our democracy. We call on the Tennessee legislature to do the right thing and reject this harmful bill.”

Ruby Aguilar, high school teacher in the Metro Nashville public school system, said:

“Our schools should be places where all kids can dream, grow, and reach their potential, yet this bill instills fear and hopelessness in those students who want to be pioneers for a better future for themselves and their communities. I wish these lawmakers could spend just one moment of their day with my students and gauge just a snippet of all the potential and possibilities for the future of Tennessee. We cannot stand by and let this happen. As Tennesseans, we must stand for justice, equality, and opportunity. We must fight to protect all children’s rights to education, regardless of their background.”