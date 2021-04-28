Events Celebrating and Honoring Former State Senator Thelma Harper to be Held May 3rd-6th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The family of the late Senator Thelma Harper announces a series of events commemorating and celebrating her illustrious life. Here is the schedule of the upcoming events the family has provided:

“Serving God & Community First”

Monday, May 3rd

COMMUNITY FAREWELL VIEWING

Schrader Lane Church of Christ

1234 Schrader Ln, Nashville, TN 37208

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Open to the public; Mask Required

“The People’s Advocate in the Metro Council”

Tuesday, May 4th

RECEIVING CEREMONY 9:00 AM

RECEIVERS:

Mayor John Cooper, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, At Large Council Members Sharon Hurt & Burkley Allen, Councilman Jonathan Hall and Members of the Metro Council of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County

SENATOR THELMA HARPER LIES IN STATE

Historic Metropolitan Courthouse & City Hall

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Open to the public; Mask Required

“From Sharecropper’s Daughter to the Senate”

Wednesday, May 5th

RECEIVING CEREMONY 9:00 AM

RECIEVERS:

SENATE: Lt. Governor, Randy McNally, Minority Leader, Senator Jeff Yarbro and Democratic Caucus Chairman, Senator Raumesh Akbari

HOUSE: Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, Minority Leader Karen Camper, Assistant Leader, Rep. Harold Love, Democratic Caucus Chairman, Vincent Dixie, Floor Leader, Rep. Bill Beck and Caucus Vice Chairman, Rep. Bob Freeman

SENATOR HARPER LIES IN STATE

Tennessee State Capitol

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Open to the public; Mask Required

“Hats off to Senator Thelma Harper”

Thursday, May 6th

FINAL VISITATION

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM



3500 John A Merritt Blvd., Nashville, TN

Open to the public with mask required and capacity limitations protocol. Attendance will not be permitted once capacity is maxed. Celebration will be streamed live and available virtually. Tennessee State University, Kean Hall3500 John A Merritt Blvd., Nashville, TN

“The Journey”

Immediately following Celebration

MOTORCADE LEGACY JOURNEY

Landmark Ride Senator Harper

Tennessee State University, Jefferson Street, Meharry Medical College, Fisk University, Nashville Sounds,

Tennessee Titans Stadium, Music City Convention Center, National Museum of African American Music

INTERMENT

Greenwood Cemetery West



DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY, INC.

NASHVILLE ALUMNAE CHAPTER

OMEGA OMEGA SERVICE (Virtual)

Future date to be announced

FAREWELL RALLY & BACKYARD BBQ

Kingdom Cafe, formerly Harper’s Restaurant

2610 Jefferson Street

Immediately Following Celebration of Life & Motorcade Watch

Open to the public; Mask Required