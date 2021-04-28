Events Celebrating and Honoring Former State Senator Thelma Harper to be Held May 3rd-6th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The family of the late Senator Thelma Harper announces a series of events commemorating and celebrating her illustrious life. Here is the schedule of the upcoming events the family has provided:
“Serving God & Community First”
Monday, May 3rd
COMMUNITY FAREWELL VIEWING
Schrader Lane Church of Christ
1234 Schrader Ln, Nashville, TN 37208
11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Open to the public; Mask Required
“The People’s Advocate in the Metro Council”
Tuesday, May 4th
RECEIVING CEREMONY 9:00 AM
RECEIVERS:
Mayor John Cooper, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, At Large Council Members Sharon Hurt & Burkley Allen, Councilman Jonathan Hall and Members of the Metro Council of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County
SENATOR THELMA HARPER LIES IN STATE
Historic Metropolitan Courthouse & City Hall
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Open to the public; Mask Required
“From Sharecropper’s Daughter to the Senate”
Wednesday, May 5th
RECEIVING CEREMONY 9:00 AM
RECIEVERS:
SENATE: Lt. Governor, Randy McNally, Minority Leader, Senator Jeff Yarbro and Democratic Caucus Chairman, Senator Raumesh Akbari
HOUSE: Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton, Minority Leader Karen Camper, Assistant Leader, Rep. Harold Love, Democratic Caucus Chairman, Vincent Dixie, Floor Leader, Rep. Bill Beck and Caucus Vice Chairman, Rep. Bob Freeman
SENATOR HARPER LIES IN STATE
Tennessee State Capitol
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Open to the public; Mask Required
“Hats off to Senator Thelma Harper”
Thursday, May 6th
FINAL VISITATION
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Tennessee State University, Kean Hall
3500 John A Merritt Blvd., Nashville, TN
Open to the public with mask required and capacity limitations protocol. Attendance will not be permitted once capacity is maxed. Celebration will be streamed live and available virtually.
“The Journey”
Immediately following Celebration
MOTORCADE LEGACY JOURNEY
Landmark Ride Senator Harper
Tennessee State University, Jefferson Street, Meharry Medical College, Fisk University, Nashville Sounds,
Tennessee Titans Stadium, Music City Convention Center, National Museum of African American Music
INTERMENT
Greenwood Cemetery West
DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY, INC.
NASHVILLE ALUMNAE CHAPTER
OMEGA OMEGA SERVICE (Virtual)
Future date to be announced
FAREWELL RALLY & BACKYARD BBQ
Kingdom Cafe, formerly Harper’s Restaurant
2610 Jefferson Street
Immediately Following Celebration of Life & Motorcade Watch
Open to the public; Mask Required