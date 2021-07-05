Ex-Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo Returns Home After ICC Acquittal, Divorces Wife

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire — Less than a week after his raucous return to the Ivory Coast on June 17, following an acquittal by the International Criminal Court, former Ivorian President Laurent Koudou Gbagbo divorced his wife, Simone.

Huge crowds in the capital Abidjan welcomed Gbagbo, who was charged in 2011 at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, for crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The court brought charges against him after he declined to accept the November 2010 presidential poll, won by his rival, Alassane Ouattara, sparking a civil war that left more than 3,000 dead.

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court, on March 31, upheld a 2019 ruling of the Trial Chamber that prosecutors had failed to prove their case against Gbagbo and Charles Ble Goude, the youth leader of the Ivorian Popular Front party.

During his appeal, Gbagbo lived in Brussels, Belgium, but his acquittal by International Criminal Court’s appeal judges allowed him to return home at Ouattara’s invitation.

Police had a hard time controlling masses of his supporters who lined the streets and highways of Abidjan as they awaited him to land at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Airport on a commercial flight from Brussels.

On June 16, a traditional ceremony was held at his hometown, Mama, to welcome him. It is unclear how long he will be in Abidjan before he visits his mother’s grave, who died during his trial.

A delegation of women vendors at the Riviera Palmeraie market arrived with basketfuls of food, mainly ripe bananas, to serve him as a symbol of “Akwaba” (meaning “Welcome” in Baoule dialect).

Djessi Black and his wife, strong supporters of Gbagbo, who wore t-shirts with imprints of the ex-president’s visage, sat on the terrace of a shop in Yopougon, a municipality in Abidjan that is a stronghold of the Ivorian Popular Front.