Facebook Issues Notice To Indian Opposition Leader, Asks Him To Remove Post “Expeditiously”

NEW DELHI — American social media conglomerate Facebook issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India’s leading opposition political party, the Indian National Congress, on Aug. 17.

The notice was under a complaint regarding a video posted on Instagram by Gandhi, where the parents’ identity of a minor victim of sexual assault had been disclosed.

“According to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Aug. 10, 2021, notice post you (Rahul Gandhi) uploaded through your Instagram account,” the notice said.

“It is unlawful under section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015, section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, and section 288A of the Indian penal code in accordance with NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) as notice you are requested to remove this post expeditiously.”

Facebook has sought exemption from appearing in person, which the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has granted. Still, the apex child rights body will issue an order on this.

“Facebook has given us a reply. It stated that they have issued a notice to Gandhi and have asked to remove the post immediately,” said Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

“After seeing every aspect such as the IT Act, POCSO, Juvenile Justice and CPCR, NCPCR will issue an order in a maximum time period of two days.”

Before this, the apex child rights body wrote to Twitter asking to take action against Gandhi for posting it on social media platforms.

Earlier, Twitter had temporarily locked Gandhi’s account along with other members of the party.

Over this, Gandhi released a video alleging that the microblogging site is a “biased platform” and follows the government’s directions.

“A company is doing its business to define our politics, and as a politician, I don’t like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country,” Gandhi said.

“This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi; this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down.”

Twitter clarified its position and said its rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service.

Twitter unlocked the accounts of the party members of the Indian National Congress on Aug. 14.

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest on Aug. 1 and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused based on the statement of the minor’s mother. She alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent.

The matter is under active consideration.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Praveen Pramod Tewari