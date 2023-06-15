By Cynthia Bond Hopson, Ph.D.

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Father’s Day 2023 will be tough and there’s no way to keep it from being. My father, John, and my great-uncle/dad, Carey, have been gone long enough to make me smile when they come to mind but not send me into a blubbering

mess. My children and grandchildren, however, will have their first without

Roger Anthony Hopson, their Dad and Poppy.

His death in October feels like yesterday and on a given day I do pretty well

until the wrong song comes on the radio, or these darned holidays roll around.

My beloved Uncle Carey died in 1997, right before Father’s Day, and I

remember going to the Hallmark store and having to leave empty-handed

because every aisle, door, and window loudly reminded me that my hero was

gone.

My father, John, was a giant of a man—all heart and full of love and life

lessons—died in September 2004 so by Father’s Day, I wasn’t as raw. This

year, though, is different. We made it through Roger’s birthday Thanksgiving

Day, we muddled through Christmas, and now here we are. Trying to fill the

hole he left is like trying to tip-toe over the Grand Canyon.

He so enjoyed being a father, a daddy, a provider, protector, cheerleader,

hero—and he took those roles seriously 24/7. Every time we gathered, I heard

stories and antics about his sixth sense with Marcos and Angela and how he

always got the truth out of them no matter how well-crafted the lie was going

to be. He would’ve made a great detective because he didn’t trust, and he

always verified.

For years I thought we were on the same page with punishment until I

discovered about six years ago that instead of spanking our children, they

created an elaborate performance of him hitting the bed and them screaming

and fake crying with me none the wiser. Nevertheless, I took great pride in

knowing that the spankings I offered were real.

He loved taking care of us, so I was surprised when he announced that he was

not going to be one of those grandparents who made everybody endure tons

of pictures and countless stories about our cute and smart grandchildren. I

made no such promises, so I just laughed when he passed a baby picture of

our now 16-year-old Maya and remarked “Isn’t that the prettiest baby you’ve ever seen?”

He never sang to our children, but he sang to the grandbabies,

hosted tea parties, baked Easy Bake oven cookies, and found a way to weave

them in almost every sermon.



Yes, Sunday will be tough, but the wisdom and faith of our fathers will endure:

(1) Everybody’s not your friend. Choose carefully and cherish true ones for

the treasure they are. (2) Be careful with your reputation. My dad would

remind me that he was a little boy once and boys talk, so don’t be the topic of

conversation. (3) Have your own money so you don’t have to “stand around

with your hand out.” (4) The truth will always stand—it doesn’t have to be

propped up or recreated every time. (5) Trust God in everything—little

things, big things–all things. (6) Have and use your own stuff. Finally, (7) T -H-

I- N-K. Think for yourself, consider all the options, and choose the best one

from the information you have.



Here’s a salute to fathers, grandfathers, uncles, cousins, mentors, and mothers

who give us their all every time: THANK YOU for your love and care.

Be blessed and Happy Juneteenth.