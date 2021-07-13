FDA Warns Of Rare Neurological Complication With J&J Covid Vaccine

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus vaccine maker Johnson & Johnson was warned by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on July 12 of possible rare neurological complications caused due to its dose.

The complication is known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome .

While the FDA said it had not established the vaccine could cause the syndrome, it noted an increase in reports of the sometimes paralyzing condition.

“Today, the FDA is announcing revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 Vaccine,” said FDA in a statement.

“The revisions were announced to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome following vaccination.”