Mayor John Cooper Announces Appointments

NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper announces two additional appointments to his administration.

Kathy Buggs has joined the Cooper administration as Director of the Office of Neighborhoods.

Buggs is a native of Nashville, a graduate of McGavock High School and Austin Peay State University where she majored in Business. She is currently the Director of Office and Community Services for Congressman Jim Cooper. Prior to the appointment of her job with Congressman Cooper in 2003, she worked on his campaign to elect Jim Cooper as the Volunteer Coordinator. She has more than 15 years of banking experience as a loan officer with Tennessee Teachers Credit Union and Customer Service Manager at Regions Bank. Kathy is an active member of Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church. She is very active in the community and sits on several boards around the city. Kathy is a Board Member with Affordable Housing Resources, Inc., Alignment Nashville Operating Board, Alignment Nashville Family Engagement and Adolescent Sexual Responsibility/Healthy Starts. A member of IMF and is a Committee member for the Annual MLK Day.

Faye DiMassimo, deeply accomplished in local transportation planning and implementation and with nearly 40 years of experience in the pub lic and private sectors, joins Mayor Cooper’s staff as Senior Advisor of Transportation and Infrastructure.

DiMassimo holds B.S., MPA and MCP degrees from Auburn University, is a member of Pi Sigma Alpha political science honorary and the American Institute for Certified Planners College of Fellows (FAICP).

She has spent 28 years in the public sector at the local, regional and federal levels and 10 years with private sector consulting firms including most recently with Deloitte. During the 20+ years she lived in the Atlanta region, she has been active in numerous organizations and leadership programs including formerly with the SRTA Georgia Regional Transportation Authority Board and currently with the College Football Hall of Fame Atlanta Hall Management Board of Directors as well as a member of the 2007 Regional Leadership Institute (RLI) and 2013 Leadership Cobb programs, Vice-Chair of the Strand Theatre Board of Trustees, a member of the American Planning Association. Her honors include a 2011 liveSAFE (formerly Northwest Georgia YWCA) Women of Achievement honoree as well as the WTS Atlanta Chapter 2012 Woman of the Year. Faye was named one of Creative Loafing’s 20 People To Watch in 2017, Georgia Trends 2018 Notable of the Year and to the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia 100 Influential Women to Know.