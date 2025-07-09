Gospel pioneer Mama Mosie Burks dies at 92

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A beloved member of the Mississippi Mass Choir has died.

Mosie “Mama” Burks, the powerhouse voice of the Mississippi Mass Choir, died July 7 at age 92.

Born in Forest, Mississippi, Burks overcame early hardships to become a gospel icon.

She joined the choir in the 1990s and quickly became a fan favorite, known for fiery solos like “This Morning When I Rose.”

At 72, she released her first solo album, Mama Burks, and later sang for audiences around the world, including the Pope.

Her legacy lives on in every note she sang.