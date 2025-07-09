Gospel pioneer Mama Mosie Burks dies at 92

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A beloved member of the Mississippi Mass Choir has died.
Mosie “Mama” Burks, the powerhouse voice of the Mississippi Mass Choir, died July 7 at age 92.
Born in Forest, Mississippi, Burks overcame early hardships to become a gospel icon.
She joined the choir in the 1990s and quickly became a fan favorite, known for fiery solos like “This Morning When I Rose.”
At 72, she released her first solo album, Mama Burks, and later sang for audiences around the world, including the Pope.
Her legacy lives on in every note she sang.
From her electrifying performances of “When I Rose This Morning” to her soul stirring presence on and off stage, she embodied the spirit of gospel music and the mission of this choir. Her energy, her testimony, and her unwavering love for God touched audiences around the world and brought countless souls to Christ.
Though we mourn her physical absence, we rejoice in knowing she’s been singing about this day all her life – “There’s a great coronation coming up…filled with joy and gladness, and the special guest attending will be all the children of the Lord.”
She sang about having “a standing invitation” and early Monday morning, packed and ready, God called and she boarded her Heavenly flight.
Please keep the Burks family and the Mississippi Mass Choir family in your prayers during this time of reflection and remembrance.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Mississippi Mass Choir