FedEx files lawsuit against MyPillow over $8.8 million in unpaid shipping fees

By Joel Moore

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – The FedEx Corporation has filed a lawsuit against MyPillow, founded by CEO Michael Lindell, for failure to pay shipping fees.

The recently filed suit claims that the MyPillow company has failed to pay for shipping services provided by the FedEx Corporation.

According to court documents, FedEx’s contractual relationship with MyPillow dates back to February 2021.

The cost accrued in shipping fees is estimated to be $8,801,710.93.

FedEx’s filing alleges that MyPillow failed to pay numerous invoices and late fees, which they cite as a ‘breach of contract.’