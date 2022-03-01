MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FedEx Logistics, Inc., a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE:

FDX) announced its deepened commitment to Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) with a new $100,000 scholarship endowment funded by FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program.

The scholarship announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of a $1 million pledge by FedEx to MVSU to fund a customized career readiness program, part of a $5 million commitment to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Mississippi and Tennessee. FedEx Logistics currently operates an office on the campus of MVSU, which employs students, building a pipeline of talent to support customs brokerage operations.

“FedEx Logistics is committed to advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and this is a clear example,” said Dr. Udo Lange, President and CEO of FedEx Logistics. “I am proud of our full-circle relationship with MVSU. FedEx Logistics will continue breaking down barriers so that underrepresented groups have a roadmap to access and achieve success.”

Since 2019, FedEx Logistics has operated a satellite office on the MVSU campus in Itta

Bena, Miss., staffed with qualified students. The office provides professional opportunities for students, building a pipeline of talent to support the industry-leading customs brokerage operations of FedEx Logistics. With the scholarship endowment, the company continues to expand its relationship with MVSU.

“The relationship between MVSU and FedEx has been very beneficial for the students at

our university. The company’s continued support has been paramount to our efforts to encourage and inspire our scholars.” said Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr., President of MVSU. “The new scholarship endowment will contribute to student success and give MVSU scholars a blueprint to aid in their educational and career path. We are thankful to FedEx Logistics and FedEx Cares for the work it does in providing the underrepresented student population a chance to further their knowledge, growth, and success.”

The endowment by FedEx will assist in achieving MVSU’s goal that no student is turned

away because of the inability to pay for their education. Eligibility will depend on a student’s satisfactory academic standing, as determined by the university. Students from MVSU are also eligible for participation in the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program, announced in early February 2022.

The scholarship announcement reinforces the longstanding commitment of FedEx to

advancing inclusion and empowering economic opportunity in the Black community. Through skills training programs, mentoring, and collaboration with leading national and local organizations, FedEx is focused on making the communities it serves more equitable, helping empower diverse voices, and providing access to leadership, educational, and employment opportunities.

To read about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at FedEx, click here.

