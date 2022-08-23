NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 17, 2022) – Calvin Dunning has been promoted within FirstBank to Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development. In Dunning’s new role, he will manage and implement the bank’s policies and initiatives regarding community development.

“Calvin’s community leadership throughout his nine-year tenure at FirstBank has served as a bridge between the bank and the community,” said Aimee Hamilton, Chief Risk Officer.

In 2018, Dunning was selected by The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as one of Nashville’s Top 30 Professionals Under 30. He was also a part of the 2019 class of Nashville Emerging Leaders and the 73rd class of The Young Leaders Council. Dunning now serves on the board for Siloam Health, Make-a Wish Middle TN and Operation Hope.

“Over the last five years working in fair lending and Community Reinvestment Act compliance at FirstBank, I have found my passion in helping provide opportunities for the community I care about the most,” said Dunning. “I know now that changing lives is both my professional and personal purpose, and I look forward to continuing that work through my new role.”

Originally from Montgomery, Alabama, Dunning moved to Nashville in 2013 to work for FirstBank. Dunning earned a degree in International Finance with a concentration in Spanish and a minor in Economics.