NASHVILLE, Tenn.- Fisk University announced Scott Wallace as its new sports information director (SID).

Wallace, who was the university’s SID from 2012-2014 and 2019-2023, returned November 1, 2023, joining the university’s new athletic director, Valencia Jordan.

“When I was hired, I knew how important it was to have an SID that had experience,” said Jordan. “Scott comes in not just knowing how to navigate the role of a SID; he knows the people in our conference and around the country. We worked together at TSU. We both are bringing a Division I mindset to an NAIA school. I believe that will pay substantial dividends down the line.”

Wallace has more than 13 years of athletic experience, spanning high school to semi-pro leagues. He’s been the voice of athletic teams, sports information director, game day operator semi-pro league commissioner, and more. Last year, Wallace was hired at Tennessee State University as the communications coordinator for volleyball and softball.

He also served as the primary public address announcer for both sports and was the backup announcer for TSU basketball. Now, he says he’s excited to return to where his collegiate career of game announcing, and SID work began.

“Fisk has a rich tradition and untapped potential,” said Wallace. “Working under a legend like AD Jordan is going to be explosive. She has high standards and high expectations. We both share the sentiment that the athletes need to be showcased as they deserve. It’s Homecoming Week, so we are jumping right in the deep end. Newly named President (Agenia Walker) Clark has stepped in and accomplished a lot in a short period of time. No doubt, Fisk Athletics will follow suit. Look for a lot of excitement around D.B. Todd Boulevard.”