Fisk University Honors the Class of 2025 with Baccalaureate and Commencement Ceremonies

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2025 with the Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies on May 3 and May 4, 2025. These events will highlight the resilience, dedication, and achievements of our graduates, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey.

Dr. Agenia Clark, President shared, “As the Class of 2025 joins the ranks of Fisk’s proud sons and daughters, we celebrate not just their academic success, but the legacy they will continue to build upon. This class, like those before them, exemplifies the values of resilience, leadership, and service that Fisk stands for. We eagerly anticipate the impact they will make in their communities and beyond.”

The Baccalaureate Service will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 10:00 AM in the Fisk Memorial Chapel. Dr. Naomi Tutu, a renowned human rights advocate and daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, will be the keynote speaker for this reflective and inspiring ceremony.