Fisk University Names Dr. John D. Jones as New Provost & VP For Academic Affairs

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Fisk University announced that Dr. John D. Jones has been appointed to serve as the new Provost & VP For Academic Affairs for Fisk University effective June 1, 2021.

Jones currently serves as Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs/Dean of Graduate Studies at Alabama A&M University. He has also previously served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Lincoln University Missouri and Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs at Keiser University.

Fisk University President Dr. Vann Newkirk, Sr. said, “Dr. Jones has significant experience in academic administration, finance, fundraising, and accreditation. These are key areas that are necessary for the growth and health of institutions of all type. We are delighted and look forward to Dr. Jones’ arrival with eagerness.”

Jones has more than 25 years of experience in higher education focused on higher education leadership and administration. Serving in several executive administrative positions, he is a proven expert in higher education administrative leadership. In his previous roles, he has; successfully increased enrollment through strategic enrollment management planning, facilitated and coordinated programmatic accreditation, developed student retention and academic support services and programs, and created cutting edge academic programs.

In a statement Jones maintained, that he, “looked forward to joining the work at historic Fisk University. The opportunity to contribute to and perpetuate the incredible legacy of this institution is quite humbling.”

Dr. Jones holds a Bachelor of Arts from Johnson C. Smith University; a Master’s of Science and Doctorate of Philosophy in Education Administration and Higher Education Leadership, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jones is married to Beverly Oates and they are the proud pet parents of Cali.