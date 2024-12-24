Fisk University Partners with the Japan Foundation to Expand Language Program and Strengthen Global Competitiveness

Nashville, TN – Fisk University recently announced a significant partnership with the Japan Foundation. This transformative support will empower Fisk students to thrive in the global economy by expanding language offerings and fostering international connections.

“This partnership is a cornerstone of our Fisk Future,” said President Dr. Agnenia Clark. “By investing in language education and global experiences, we’re preparing our students to become the next generation of global leaders.”

The grant will specifically support the expansion of Fisk’s International Business concentration, aligning with the university’s mission to prepare students for careers in a rapidly globalizing world. The funding will also facilitate collaborations with local corporations like Nissan and Bridgestone/Firestone, which have a strong international presence.

The significance of this partnership was underscored by a visit from Consul-General Yoichi Watanabe, who met with Fisk University administrators to discuss the program’s impact.

Dr. Katharine A. Burnett, Associate Professor of English and Chair of Arts & Languages, added, “We are excited to use this funding to offer new language courses and cultural exchange programs. These opportunities will broaden our students’ horizons and enhance their intercultural competence.”

Provost Dr. Robert Carr emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership: “By investing in global education, Fisk University is positioning itself as a leader in preparing students for the 21st century.”

This collaboration not only benefits Fisk students but also strengthens the university’s ties with local businesses and international organizations. As Fisk University looks toward its next 150 years, this partnership lays the groundwork for a bright future of global engagement.

About Fisk University

Fisk University is a highly-ranked historically Black university, according to U.S. News and World Report, and is the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville, Tennessee. Fisk’s outstanding faculty and students continue to enhance the University’s international reputation for academic excellence. Fisk’s scholars continue to make strides in all areas of the industry from Social Justice to the sciences. A Fisk education prepares students to become beacons in servicing the community and well-rounded leaders and scholars in their respective fields. Fisk offers more than 20+ undergraduate and graduate programs in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Clinical Psychology with a bridge Masters to Ph.D. program through a partnership with Vanderbilt University. For more information, visit Fisk.edu.