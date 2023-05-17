Nashville, TN —In August of 2022, I was selected to be a part of the first inaugural class of interns for the Biden-Harris Administration.

After two years of no interns, the White House reinstated its White House Internship Program and allowed 127 current or recently graduated college students to embark on an opportunity of a lifetime.

I was one of the youngest of the group at 18 years old. Placed in the Office of the First Lady to support Joining Forces, a White House initiative that supports military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors. I assisted with stakeholder engagement and completed special projects that focused on Joining Forces’ lines of effort including economic opportunity, childhood education, and health and well-being.

I also had the opportunity to engage in several annual events like Halloween, Veteran’s Day, and Christmas at the White House. Most importantly, I was one of many interns assigned to the South Lawn of the White House on September 13, 2022, when President Biden signed the Historic Inflation Reduction Act.

My most memorable experience working inside the White House was meeting the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and talking to her about my amazing, Historical Black College, Fisk University.

This experience was impactful and extremely helpful to me as a double major student in Business Administration focusing on Financial Economics and Data Science. Upon graduation, I plan to work in government relations for a Fortune 500 Company.