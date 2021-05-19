Footprints In The Sands: The Dying Craft Of Animal Tracking Among Kalahari Bushmen 

GABORONE, Botswana — Could the innate animal tracking skills of Botswana’s Kalahari Bushmen save them from poverty?

Researchers and conservationists think so.

The art—honed and passed from generation to generation—is slowly disappearing, replaced by modern counting methods such as aerial surveys. Bushmen, also called San, are indigenous people of Southern Africa.

Njoxlau Kashe, 58, an accredited master tracker, fears that the tracking skills among Kalahari Bushmen are being forgotten quickly due to the rapid evolution of their culture.

“Tracking skills among Kalahari Bushmen was important since most trackers eked a living from the craft,” he told Zenger News.

“In the past, it was an art we relied on to put the food on the table. We learned animal tracking skills as part of our daily lives. As hunters and gatherers, there were no limits to our traditional way of life.”

Kashe is one of the Kalahari Bushmen who have been accredited by CyberTracker Conservation, a non-profit organization based in South Africa that provides tracker certification.

As a master tracker, one of his roles is to train and evaluate individuals to attain a certificate in indigenous tracking.

“The lifestyle of our young men today is not similar to ours. I have been taking some of them for practical tests in tracking, but most of them are not doing well. They usually get around 50 percent, which is not good enough for someone to attain a certificate from CyberTracker,” Kashe said.

Kashe is hopeful that the youth can still learn the skill, although they are not very keen.

“With time, I think they will improve as we continuously go into the wild with them. However, we mostly rely on scientific researchers nowadays,” he said.

He believes tracking skills were essential for the environment since it gives them a clue about wildlife species.

“Even during human-wildlife conflict incidents, we can tell which carnivores were involved in killing domestic animals,” Kashe said.

He has never used the Global Positioning System (GPS), which modern researchers use, even though it is a technology he understands.

However, Jane Horgan, the engagement and awareness coordinator at the Cheetah Conservation Botswana, thinks it is too early to consign the tracking skills of the Kalahari Bushmen to history bins.

“No one can track animals as well as the Bushmen,” she told Zenger News.