Former Tennessee State Representative Mary Pruitt has Passed

Mary Pruitt was a former Democratic member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, and representing the 58th District from 1985-2012. . Mrs. Pruitt was originally elected in a special election upon the death of her husband, Charles Pruitt, who had previously held the position.
She was a National Honorary member of Sigma Gamma Rho, member of the Order of Eastern Star, 100 Black Women of Middle TN, a State Fair Board Commissioner, and a member of the Meharry Medical College Board of Trustees.
Mary Pruitt worked as an Educator and was retired, and earned her B.S. and MEd from Tennessee State University.
Facebook Comments