Cookeville, Tenn. – Fortis Institute in Cookeville, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates, Inc., one of the largest medical, dental and skilled trades education programs in the U.S., has expanded its medical degree programs to offer surgical technology. Enrollment is now open for the session beginning in July.

Introduced to prepare students to work alongside surgeons in the operating room, the 21-month surgical technology program provides students hands-on learning experiences in a close-knit and personalized educational environment. Fortis’s curriculum offers classroom, laboratory and clinical experiences, better preparing students for an entry-level position as a surgical technologist.

Graduates become essential members of the surgical team, working under the supervision of surgeons, anesthesiologists and registered nurses.

“Surgical technology is an exciting career path for those looking to participate in Tennessee’s vast healthcare network,” said Fortis Institute in Cookeville President James Williamson. “Our surgical technology program will help train future surgical technologists for the industry while offering personalized attention, flexibility and support.”

Fortis Institute in Cookeville surgical technology program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP). It is the eighth campus to offer surgical technology, joining Fortis Institute in Nashville, Fortis College in Baton Rouge, Fortis College in Columbus, Fortis College in Richmond, Fortis College in Orange Park, Fortis College – Houston North and Fortis Institute – Houston South.

“It is important students receive the support needed to succeed academically,” said Alexis Roysden, director of the surgical technology program at Fortis Institute in Cookeville. “We offer countless resources to help our students, including one-on-one tutoring, mentorship or small lab groups.”

Enrollment is currently open for the July cohort. For admission requirements, please call 1-855-436-7847.

Fortis Institute in Cookeville offers a wide range of campus-based programs in nursing, medical assisting, radiologic technology, pharmacy technician, HVAC-R and more. For information and details about specific campus program offerings, please visit https://www.fortis.edu/campuses/tennessee/cookeville.html.