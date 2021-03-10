Franklin Road Academy Announces New Head of Middle School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 9, 2021) — Franklin Road Academy recently hired Channing McCullough as the next head of middle school.

McCullough is currently serving as acting head of middle school and grade-level dean at Princeton Day School in Princeton, New Jersey. She holds a Bachelor of Music and a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. McCullough has over 11 years of experience in coeducational, independent pre-kindergarten through grade 12 schools.

McCullough began her teaching career at Forsyth Country Day School in North Carolina. She has spent the past seven years serving at Princeton Day School as a teacher, coach of multiple middle school sports teams, band director, and grade-level dean before being appointed as the acting head of middle school for the 2020-21 school year.

“She is a graceful leader,” a colleague of McCullough’s shared. “Her students love her. She has high expectations for her students and her colleagues. She is warm, engaging, empathetic, and bright.”

McCullough’s appointment at Franklin Road Academy is the culmination of a five-month national search conducted in partnership with Carney, Sandoe & Associates. During this process, she emerged from an impressive pool of over 30 candidates as an experienced, compassionate school leader committed to our mission and devoted to the pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and student growth.

“This is the time to follow the lead of God and say ‘yes’ to all that is in store at Franklin Road Academy,” McCullough said. “I am excited to help inspire, encourage, and nurture students on their path toward integrity and purpose. Members of a school community, teachers and students alike, thrive academically, socially, and emotionally in a place where they can fully be themselves—a place that provides context and connection for who they are and who they are becoming.”

“She is a talented educator who impressed everyone during the interview process. Our mission of providing a challenging educational experience in an inclusive Christian community committed to developing leaders of integrity and purpose resonates deeply with Channing,” Head of School Sean Casey said. “I am excited for our entire school community and for the positive impact she will have on our middle school as the newest member of the senior leadership team and the head of our middle school.”

McCullough’s appointment officially begins on July 1. She will succeed long-time Head of Middle School Ryan Harris who has been promoted to Assistant Head of School for External Affairs. McCullough will visit campus later in the spring to meet with middle school faculty, students, and parents as she prepares for her arrival in July.