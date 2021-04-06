Free Webinar on How to Become a Kiva borrower for Your Business or Startup April 7th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Sign up for a free webinar to find out how to become a Kiva borrower for your business or startup or become a Kiva community lender starting with only $25 that will be paid back to you by a local business owner.

Learn how this small $25 loan via your secure PayPal account with Kiva helps our NWA Kiva borrowers get launched on the national Kiva.org site to crowdfund their loans from $1,000 to $15,000.

Those Kiva-approved borrowers residing in Benton and Washington counties of Arkansas can qualify for Walton Family Foundation matching loan funds for 50% of their total loan need once they obtain a few local community $25 loans to vouch for the community’s support for them. Visit kiva-nwa.org to see our local, successful borrower stories and learn about our NWA Kiva Hub located here!

