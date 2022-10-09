MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall.

As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.

Hundreds of prospective students from across the region and state will be attending the upcoming preview events. To register in advance, visit mtsu.edu/rsvp.

Both are special days where high school and potential transfer students can enjoy the full campus experience. MTSU rolls out the blue carpet for these distinctive events, with top university officials welcoming many future Blue Raiders to campus — the best time to explore what it means to be True Blue.

Visitors can participate in academic and departmental presentations, receive financial aid and scholarship information and choose from many different special interest sessions that are customized, based on the prospective students’ needs.

Preview events, which are free, start at 9 a.m. in the Student Union Commons, weather permitting, or in the Student Union, and end mid-afternoon.

“Preview day is an exciting event for prospective students where they can come learn more about MTSU and attend information sessions for their intended major,” said Tony Strode, associate director for Undergraduate Admissions.

“Students will also have an opportunity to tour the campus and see some of our housing options,” he added. “They will be able to complete an application for free during our application workshop that day. We are excited to host future Blue Raiders on our Oct. 1 and Nov. 5 True Blue Preview days.”

The agenda includes True Blue Browsing with numerous departments on the Student Union’s first floor and in the second-floor ballroom, hearing the welcome from MTSU officials at 10 a.m. in the ballroom, taking campus tours (10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m.) and housing tours (12:15 and 1 p.m.), lunch from noon to 2 p.m. and more.

Prospective students and their parents and family members can attend special 10:45 a.m. sessions with most of the university’s academic colleges — Basic and Applied Sciences, Behavioral and Health Sciences, Jennings A. Jones College of Business, Education, Liberal Arts and Media and Entertainment — and at 12:15 p.m. with the Honors College.

Six student support services, including the MT One Stop for help with financial aid and scholarships, will be available.

To see the full agenda, visit the Admissions webpage.

MTSU offers daily campus tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the fall. Self-guided tours also are available. For more information, call 615-898-5670.

Other opportunities to “meet MTSU” include the 13 remaining True Blue Tour events across Tennessee and in Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia. To view the schedule and register, go to mtsu.edu/rsvp.

In early 2023, already scheduled are the Honors Open House and Celebration of Scholars on Monday, Feb. 20; and Saturday True Blue Preview events on Feb. 11 and March 25.

Admissions is located in Room 120 in the Student Services and Admissions Center, or MT One Stop, 1860 Blue Raider Drive. For more information, call 615-898-2333.

MTSU offers more than 300 combined undergraduate and graduate programs. Many are listed in the preview agenda and the university’s website.