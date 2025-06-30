‘Fundamentally flawed’: Outrage follows Baptist leaders accepting Target donation

Some national leaders in the Black community have denounced the National Baptist Convention USA’s decision to accept a $300,000 donation from Target Corporation.
The retailer is the target of a boycott from a number of Black leaders for following President Donald Trump’s efforts to scale back diversity, equity and inclusion investments and policies. As a result, the retailer has been hit with significant challenges, including declining foot traffic and sales.
The partnership between Target and the NBCUSA is the first significant one between the retail chain and a Black organization since the boycott was announced earlier this year. The church’s leadership announced the donation last week.
“With the federal government making deep cuts in education, health care, and other essential services, we know the Black Church will be called upon to stand in the gap,” the statement reads in part. “Our outreach programs serving both our congregants and the broader community must be fully resourced to respond to the need. I am proud to say we will answer the call. Target’s generous donation will help us provide scholarships, support senior citizens, and invest in entrepreneurship programs that uplift our people and the future.”
Head of small business advocacy group Buy From A Black Woman Nikki Porcher said that Target had been seeking a partner in the Black community to work with and reverse the negative attention their decisions have received.
“Sometimes people think they’re bigger than the [Black] community and they do things that can harm the community,” she said in an interview Monday.
The National Newspaper Publishers Association serves over 200 Black-owned newspapers, including The Philadelphia Tribune. President Ben Chavis has been involved with the “Target fast” led by the Rev. Jamal Bryant and his Atlanta-area congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. He said Target should be making a larger investment and directly supporting Black-owned small businesses.
“The National Baptist Convention should negotiate further with Target to receive a more equitable relationship,” he said Monday. “$300,000 does not represent equity nor the kind of respect the Black Church should receive.”
Chavis also said that currently Target does not advertise with any NNPA-member outlets. He also said the backlash against the announcement reflects that the company can do more to restore their image with the Black community.
Martin told The Tribune on Monday he remains opposed to the decision. He called the deal “fundamentally flawed” and the $300,000 is “not going to put a dent in anything” in terms of community needs.
“When we talk about entrepreneurship, Black businesses, that is not the Black church’s expertise,” Martin said. “Their job is to lean on the expertise in that space.”
He referenced Black business and entrepreneurship leaders, who have supported the nationwide Target boycotts and local “buycotts” that benefit smaller, Black-owned businesses directly.
Martin said he wasn’t sure why the Convention would announce the donation before details of the three-year plan. He also said the faith group has not been in the national spotlight since the infamous presidency of Henry Lyons that ended in his resignation after pleading guilty in 1998 to taking over $4 million for personal use.
Requests for further comment from NBCUSA went unreturned at time of publication.
In a statement to The Tribune from Target’s communications representative Emily Bisek: “We’re proud to be partnering with NBCUSA to make a meaningful impact in communities across the country by supporting access to education, economic development initiatives and entrepreneurship programs.”
Porcher said that with the looming threats of federal spending cuts, now is a great time for corporations to partner with Black community organizations and help meet people’s needs.
“This is the time to step up and shine, and make things so much bigger,” she said of potential investments in the Black community. “Everybody will flock to you because we’re looking for a bigger alternative. We have our businesses that are small, that are local, that are Black, and they’re empowering the Black community.
“Also, there are other opportunities for people who don’t have all the resources so if you’re a big corporation and you’re serious about supporting the work, I would make a big proclamation and do that right now,” Porcher added.