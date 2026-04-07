Obama Foundation Announces Upcoming Ticket Sale Dates to Visit the Museum at the Obama Presidential Center

CHICAGO — The Obama Foundation today announced that Museum tickets will go on sale for Founding Members starting April 21st, with ticket sales for the general public beginning May 6th. Illinois residents will be able to visit the Museum for free on Tuesdays, with those timed-entry tickets for residents starting June 23rd.

The vast majority of the Center’s campus is free and will open to the public on June 19th. This includes a playground, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, gardens, walking trails, 28 newly commissioned artworks, panoramic views of the surrounding South Side neighborhood and Lake Michigan from the Sky Room, and more — all designed to bring people together and inspire them to bring change home to their communities.

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed that democracy is strongest when people come together in shared spaces,” said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of The Obama Foundation. “The Museum allows visitors to explore the history and impact of the Obama presidency, while the broader campus in Jackson Park creates a place where the community can gather, learn, and imagine what’s possible next.”

The Museum will invite visitors to experience dynamic exhibits across four floors that explore the promise of democracy and the work of the Obama Presidency. Through immersive storytelling and interactive installations, guests will engage with the legacy of America’s first Black president and First Lady, and reflect on the enduring power of civic participation.

Details of the Museum experience can be found here. A few key highlights of the ticketed Museum experience include:

A full-scale replica of President Obama’s Oval Office, with an opportunity to sit behind the Resolute Desk

An exhibit chronicling Mrs. Obama’s iconic fashion throughout the administration

Exhibits describing the achievements of the Obama administration across two terms, as well as its unfinished work and challenges still to overcome

Special short films, including: A piece dedicated to the millions of campaign volunteers who built a movement to create change and move the country forward An intimate look at some of the Americans who wrote President Obama and received personal responses



General Admission and Membership

General admission tickets provide access to all four levels of the Museum, including the Oval Office replica. Prices for Museum tickets are consistent with other institutions in Chicago’s Museums in the Park, which charge admission to support exhibitions, preservation, and public programming.

All Museum entry is timed-ticketed, and visitors are strongly encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance. When tickets go on sale April 21 for members and May 6 for the general public, available dates will begin June 19 and extend through November 30, 2026. Tickets for future dates will be announced in advance. Sign up at obama.org to stay notified when future dates become available.

General Admission Pricing:

Adult (Ages 12+) — $30

Child (Ages 3–11) — $23

Children 2 and under — Free

The Obama Presidential Center’s Founding Membership Program presents an opportunity for members to join a community dedicated to inspiring, empowering, and connecting the next generation of changemakers. Membership begins with a monthly gift of any amount, or an annual recurring gift of $75 or more. The benefits of becoming a Founding Member include early access to purchase Museum tickets, exclusive content and behind-the-scenes updates, invitations to member gatherings and virtual experiences, discounts on mission-supporting merchandise, and opportunities to share feedback that helps shape our future. Learn more at obama.org/member.