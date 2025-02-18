FUNdraising Good Times No more giving as usual

Yes, the world as we know it has turned upside down! Some may applaud changes at the federal government level and others may be distraught. In all cases, change is here. The question is this: how will nonprofit organizations weather these changes? The phrase “nonprofits” covers a group larger than most imagine. The National Council of Nonprofits estimates there are 1.3 million nonprofits in the U.S. alone. This includes hospitals, research centers, colleges and universities, community arts groups, think tanks, daycare centers, and more than you can imagine. They employ 12.3 million people, and more than 64 million people serve as nonprofit board members or in another volunteer capacity. Many receive at least some of their funding – directly or indirectly – from the federal government in the form of grants and contracts. They are in jeopardy – now and going forward. What can a donor do to help support these organizations?

We believe it is time for those of us who are donors, philanthropists, foundation trustees and employees, and social investors to use our power to ensure nonprofits can continue to serve. “Just” writing a check is no longer enough. Based on where we are right now, we don’t know if your favorite nonprofit will be able to survive given the pressures being brought to bear on the nonprofit community. We need to be able to offer more avenues and more resources so they can continue to do the good work that they do.

Here are some ways to offer more. First, reach out to talk with the leadership of the organizations and institutions you support. You make the first move and ask how they are doing and how they anticipate they may be impacted. Taking the first step demonstrates your commitment. Ask questions and most importantly listen to what those you support have to say. Do they need gap funding? A line of credit? Are they considering merging with another organization or reconfiguring services? Listen, and consider how you can support their leadership.

This is a time to offer both financial support and more than money. Offering access to requested expertise or resources can make a big difference. Perhaps a grassroots organization needs access to an attorney or an accountant. Can you cover that cost? Can you make an introduction to like-minded individuals or philanthropies who can help meet a nonprofit’s needs? Can you reach out to media contacts, lawmakers, and others on behalf of the nonprofits you support and the sector in general? The changes that have already been made – and those that may be coming – will affect the nonprofit sector and have a rippling impact in terms of services, research, education, local economies and more.

In light of the uncertainty posed by government and changes in the economy, we as donors and supporters of our nonprofits we need to put in place guardrails so they can survive and continue to advance the lives of our communities. God bless America.