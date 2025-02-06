HCF Announces the National Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders of 2025

The HBCU Campaign Fund (HCF) has released its annual The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders Award & Class. The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders Award & Class is a national recognition that was created by the HBCU Campaign Fund, a non-profit that advocates for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and minority-serving Institutions (MSIs).

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) in America are driving the demand for a new set of skills and capabilities for tomorrow’s leaders. These institutions provide a high-quality education to low-income, first-generation, and academically underprepared students. Moreover, they serve a diverse population while maintaining their role as the backbone of higher education and have been underrepresented for more than a 150-year history.

According to HCF’s Founder, President & CEO Demetrius Johnson, Jr., the eighth selected group of leaders have “proven their responsibilities for shaping policies, changing perspectives, and making decisions that affect millions of individuals in the higher education space, and the daily needs of what an HBCU and MSI contributes to their communities.”

The organization has identified ten prominent and influential individuals currently serving as chancellor, president, or sports-affiliated member at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) or minority-serving institutions (MSIs). These individuals exemplify exemplary leadership and effectively manage their responsibilities to propel their institutions forward.

In addition, the organization announced the inaugural Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Jr. Trailblazer of Higher Education Award among The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders in 2022. The highest accolade within this esteem recognition, this award is bestowed upon a current or retired president or chancellor who has served an HBCU or MSI, embodying the decade-long values and contributions that have significantly impacted the field of higher education. This year’s honors are Glover, Dr. Glenda Baskin retired president of Tennessee State University, and Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, retired president of Paine College.

“Join me in congratulating the ten recipients of The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders of 2025. These remarkable individuals are exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing higher education and educating millions throughout their careers. They serve as the epitome of great leaders who have made and continue to make extraordinary contributions to our HBCUs and the world,” said Demetrius Johnson, Jr., founder, President, and CEO, HCF.

“It is also a privilege to honor Dr. Glenda Glover, and Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones as 2025 Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Jr. Trailblazer of Higher Education honorees. We thank them for a job well-done and salute them on their next chapter. Again, congratulations to this year’s honorees.”