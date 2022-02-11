NASHVILLE,TN (TN Tribune) – Mark Yancy is the new Chief Executive Officer of NashvilleHealth, a nonprofit dedicated to improving health outcomes across the city. The Memphis native brings experience in healthcare leadership with a focus on those most impacted by lack of access to care and resources.

“Mark has devoted his career to the underserved. COVID-19 didn’t create health disparities, but in our community, it certainly has made them worse,” said Senator Bill Frist, M.D., founder and chairman of NashvilleHealth. “Now is the time to come together and seize the opportunity to ensure that every middle Tennessean has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. And Mark is the perfect person to lead the way during this critical time for our city.”

Yancy started his career at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, becoming a leader in the not-for-profit hospital system. He also led Memphis Medicaid clinical operations for Anthem, Inc. and most recently DaVita Kidney Care as Regional Operations Director overseeing care renal patients in Memphis and eastern Arkansas. Mark also earned a Masters of Public Health from the University of Memphis.

“I am passionate about helping Nashvillians that face chronic illnesses and threats to wellness,” Yancy said. “NashvilleHealth has done an incredible job in its first five years and I am thrilled to be leading as we enter our next chapter. Social and environmental determinants can cause or increase most health disparities and chronic illness. Recognizing that, we must build coalitions that include non-healthcare and for-profit entities. We need everyone in this concerted effort to improve public health, and that concert needs a conductor. NashvilleHealth can be that conductor.”

Founded in 2016 by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader and transplant surgeon, Dr. Bill Frist, and led by a Governing Board of top healthcare, business and community leaders, NashvilleHealth is dedicated to creating a culture of health and well-being by serving as a convener to open dialogue, align resources, and build smart strategic partnerships to move the needle on health outcomes and close the gap in health disparities.

NashvilleHealth recently worked with partners to conduct a first-of-its-kind comprehensive review of lessons learned from Nashville’s city-wide response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nashville was one of the first cities in the nation to conduct an in-depth analysis of its COVID-19 response.

For more information visit nashvillehealth.org.