Holmes Hires The epiMediaGroup, LLC as Public Relations Firm of Record

The first African American & woman appointed as district attorney within Cobb County continues to shatter glass ceilings across the nation.

Joyette Holmes, Esq, hired the epiMediaGroup, LLC to launch a new and innovative branding campaign as the first African American and Woman to be appointed as the District Attorney within Cobb County. A devoted wife to Mr. Bridges Holmes and mother of two teenage daughters, Holmes is not shy about breaking societal norms and breaking glass ceilings.

Joyette Holmes is a former chief magistrate judge of the Cobb County Magistrate Court in Georgia. She joined the court on March 13, 2015, and she ran unopposed for election to a full term in the general election on November 8, 2016. After being selected and sworn in by Georgia’s Governor in 2019, Holmes took over as the district attorney for Cobb County.

Holmes was both the first African American and the first woman to serve as chief magistrate judge in Cobb County. She was also the first African American and the first woman to become district attorney in Cobb County. While serving as the District Attorney for Cobb County, Holmes was appointed by Georgia’s State Attorney General to the nationally recognized case of slain Ahmad Aubrey. Since transitioning from this role, Holmes is currently serving as a Partner at Gregory Doyle Calhoun and Rogers, a Marietta law firm

Holmes is a native of Valdosta and graduated from the University of Georgia, where she earned her dual bachelor’s degrees in both psychology and criminal justice. She then attended law school at the University of Baltimore School of Law in Maryland, receiving her Juris Doctorate.

Holmes is very involved in the community. For the past 25 years, she has been blessed with a strong sisterhood as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and she is currently active in the Cobb County Graduate Chapter, Rho Zeta Omega. She serves on the boards of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, Cobb Community Foundation, Must Ministries, and the Davis Direction Foundation. She is also a Life Member of the Cobb County NAACP Chapter

While in public service within Cobb County, Holmes immediately started to implement programs focused on criminal justice reform and youth empowerment by expanding diversion programs and bringing to fruition her “Project Restore 360” which brought the first ever record expungement mega event to Cobb County through a partnership with dozens of agencies, organizations, and employers. Holmes is most notably known for stating “The Mission is not about the position”. Holmes continues to devote her life’s mission to empowering people whose contact with the criminal justice system has limited their ability to be self-sustaining through employment, education, and housing.

Holmes has received numerous awards and recognition for exemplary public service.

Holmes was selected as the 2019 Cobb County Citizen of the Year.

She was also selected as Cobb Life Magazine’s “20 Rising Stars Under 40”.

The Cobb County Chapter of the NAACP and Cobb Ministerial Alliance have both awarded Holmes with an award in the name of United States Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall.

2015 Chief Justice Robert Benham Community Service Award (named for her mentor, retired Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Benham)

2015 Woman of Achievement Award – Cobb County NAACP

2019 Trailblazing Award – Concerned Black Clergy of Metro Atlanta

2020 Living Legacy Award – Kennesaw Teen Center

2020 Trumpet Award – Cobb County Republican Women’s Club

2020 Citizen of the Year Award – Chi Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc