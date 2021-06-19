Hundreds In Indian Housing Complex Get ‘Fake’ Covid-19 Shots

KOLKATA, India — Amid severe vaccine crunch in India, hundreds of residents of a housing complex in Mumbai, India’s west coast, say they have fallen prey to a scam and got inoculated by fake vaccines.

Hitesh Patel, a resident of the Hiranandani Estate Society in Mumbai’s Kandivali area, says he and his neighbors were finally at ease knowing arrangements were being made for a vaccination drive on May 30 after months of wait.

“My 19-year-old got vaccinated that day,” Patel told Zenger News.

“Each dose cost us INR 1,260 ($17). Most of us did not receive any bill for the payment. Many of us were not registered through CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, the country’s vaccine registration portal).”

CoWIN registration is optional for those aged 45 and above in India, but it is mandatory for those in the 18-44 age group.

“At the vaccination site, there were no laptops or computers where our names should have been registered. So, I became suspicious. Photography was prohibited, too. The housing complex paid around INR 500,000 ($6,819) to the facilitator who was carrying out the vaccination drive.”

Covishield , the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine developed locally by the Serum Institute of India, was administered to 390 residents inside the premises.

“Some people got in touch with the board of the housing society and claimed themselves to be representatives of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital ,” Patel said.

Suspicious rose when none of the 390 residents developed any symptoms after taking the vaccines.

“When we started talking to each other, we realized something wrong was going on,” Mahesh Ranka, another resident whose daughters were vaccinated on that day, told Zenger News.

“Out of 390, at least some percentage of people would have suffered from post-vaccination symptoms or side effects,” Ranka said. “The certificates were also not provided on time.”

In India, certificates are sent on mobile numbers minutes after the vaccination.

Doubts became clear when the certificates started coming in after days.

“We started receiving them after 10 days with wrong dates and different names of hospitals,” Ranka said.

Kokila Ambani Hospital’s name was missing from the certificates. Instead, different names like Nanavati , Lifeline, NESCO BMC vaccination center, among others, were given against the vaccination site.