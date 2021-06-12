I’Ashea Myles Announces Run for Chancellor

(Nashville, TN) – I’Ashea L. Myles announces that she has filed her Treasurer

papers to run for Chancery Court Judge in Metro Nashville. Myles is the first to officially step in

the race since the announcement by Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle that she will retire at the end of

her term. The race will take place in May of 2022.

Myles is an attorney at Bone McAllester Norton, PLLC in Nashville and practices in Chancery

courts across the state of Tennessee focusing on construction, business and real estate litigation.

During law school, Myles clerked for Court of Appeals Judge Richard H. Dinkins. Before

becoming an attorney, Myles was a small business owner and worked in the private sector.

As a mother of three and a litigation attorney, Myles is no stranger to hard work and the tenacity

it takes to reach her goals. Myles also believes in giving back to the community. This is most

personified in her expungement work in Rutherford and Davidson counties and her board service

with organizations like the Napier-Looby Bar Association, the Lawyers Association for Women,

the Discovery Center Guild, Elevated Development and the United Way.

“I am excited about this opportunity and am already working hard to explain to the people of

Davidson County why I am uniquely qualified for this position,” Myles stated. “I practice in this

court every day and I’m passionate about this work. I know how important it is that everyone is

treated fairly and that the courts in this State are an equitable, fair and impartial place for all who

walk through the doors,” she concluded.

She was named one of the 2021 Nashville Business Journal’s Women of Influence and received

the Trailblazer award for her work in the industry. She was also selected for the 2021 Nashville

Emerging Leaders Program and was named a 2020 and 2019 Super Lawyer and Rising Star. If

elected, Myles would be the first minority female Chancellor in state’s history.