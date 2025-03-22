Identifies nonprofits involved in Edmund Ford, Jr.’s alleged bribery scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The federal indictment against Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. outlines a complicated scheme involving government grants, nonprofits, bank accounts and businesses.

The document goes into great detail about how the alleged scheme worked, but does not name many of the parties involved. FOX13 cross-referenced grants mentioned in the indictments with government records to find out where exactly the money went.

“Folks tried to crucify you. They’ve been trying to crucify me forever and a day,” Edmund Ford, Jr said at a county commission meeting days before he turned himself over to authorities. “They want me burnt to a crisp.”

Ford has long described himself as a victim of unjust persecution. He referenced crucifixion and being burnt alive the Monday before entering custody as he presented a plaque to Marie Feagins, the fired superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

“I think Dr. Ford was referencing his own experiences,” Feagins said when asked about his statement. “I’ll leave it to him to share with you why he shared that about himself.”

The latest form of persecution against Ford came in the form of the 18-page indictment- but is it unjust?

To find out, FOX13 went digging.

The indictment states Ford used his government positions to give numerous grants to three nonprofits, identified only as “NPO 1,” NPO 2” and NPO 3.” It further alleges the nonprofits then funneled some of the grant money back to Ford, either directly or through companies he owned.

By cross-referencing county commission minutes, FOX13 found out NPO 1 is the nonprofit “Primetime Parenting.” Ford allegedly voted to give it nearly $90,000 in grants, then received $31,000 back.

The indictment states Ford texted “GOOD, let’s get you/us that money” to a representative for the nonprofit while discussing the funds. According to IRS records, Primetime Parenthood is registered out of a home in a gated community in Southeast Memphis.

Based on county commission minutes, NPO 2 is the nonprofit “Memphis Women Aiming Higher, Incorporated” or MWAH. Ford allegedly voted to give it $221,000 in grants and got back $97,749. Most of the money sent back was for the purpose of buying laptops from one of Ford’s businesses.

During and after the transactions, MWAH made repeated posts to social media showing new laptops it gave to children and even advertised a laptop giveaway contest. It also posted a picture of Ford with children alongside a caption stating he taught them about financial literacy. IRS documents state MWAH is registered to a PO box at a UPS store in Cordova.

Finally, NPO 3 is the nonprofit “UCAN for Memphis.” The indictment states Ford voted to give it a grant in 2018 while serving on the Memphis City Council. The dates for the meetings listed in the indictments do not appear in the city council archives.

Ford allegedly continued to vote in favor of grants to UCAN for Memphis while sitting on the Shelby County Commission. Those records are available. All together, he allegedly voted to give the nonprofit $320,000 in grants and received $137,000 back.

In 2022, UCAN posted to Instagram that Ford was speaking to children about financial literacy. According to the IRS, UCAN is registered to a PO box at a UPS store in East Memphis.