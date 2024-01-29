Nashville, TN — (TN Tribune) Imani Hope Campbell, an esteemed educator, author, and advocate, is making waves with her notable achievements and unwavering commitment to children’s literacy. Set to be a speaker at the Future Presidents of America Youth Leadership Camp at the Andrew Jackson Hermitage Museum, Campbell’s impact extends far beyond the pages of her latest book, My Classroom Bill of Rights.

Campbell’s literary contribution delves into the sensitive topic of self-defense from verbal abuse in schools. Through the story of Akili, readers gain valuable insights into empowering children to navigate and combat challenging situations, fostering resilience and self-advocacy skills.

Beyond her role as an author, Campbell the visionary is co-founder and literacy director of Reading in Color: Children’s Literacy + Social-Emotional Learning. This nonprofit organization aims not only to increase children’s standardized and in-class reading scores, but also to equip them with essential social-emotional skills, boosting their confidence in both the classroom and the community.

Campbell’s commitment to literacy and education has earned her various accolades, including being a 2024 George C. Marshall Scholarship Finalist, a Tanenbaum Rhodes Scholar Fellow in 2023, and a Rhodes Scholarship Finalist in 2021. Recognized with the Fisk University Alumni Leadership Award in 2021 and honored as the salutatorian of the Fisk University 2021 graduating class, Campbell’s impact is far-reaching.

Campbell’s noteworthy achievements have led to her invitation as a speaker at the Future Presidents of America Youth Leadership Camp. Designed for ages 12-16, the camp aims to foster civic literacy and confidence in young individuals. Campbell will participate in the Young Leaders Panel on June 21, 2024, discussing the theme of Communitas & Civitas.

The invitation letter commends her academic achievements and highlights her advocacy for literacy as a potent tool for social change. Campbell’s participation in the panel is expected to inspire and enlighten the young leaders attending the camp, providing them with insights into her personal journey to civic leadership.

Campbell continues to be a source of inspiration, utilizing her platform to drive positive change in the lives of children and young adults. Her commitment to literacy, education, and civic leadership positions her as a role model and catalyst for a brighter future.

For business inquiries contact Imani Hope Campbell at readingincolor23@gmail.com