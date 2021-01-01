India Added to US Currency Manipulation Watch List

KOLKATA — India, Taiwan and Thailand are the Asian economies most recently added to the United States’ currency manipulation watch list.

The three countries are on the “monitoring list,” which now includes China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Italy, Singapore and Malaysia. Vietnam and Switzerland have been tagged as a currency manipulators. The countries are named in a U.S. Treasury report to Congress on Dec. 16.

Regarding Vietnam and Switzerland, the report states: “Treasury assessed, based on a range of evidence and circumstances, that at least part of its exchange rate management over the four quarters through June 2020, and particularly foreign exchange intervention, was for purposes of preventing effective balance of payments adjustments and, in the case of Vietnam, for gaining unfair competitive advantage in international trade as well.”

The U.S. had put India on the watch list in 2018, but removed it in 2019.

“For the U.S., the trade deficit with India should not be a cause of concern, especially with [president-elect] Joe Biden,” said Ajay Sahai, director-general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. “For the last 20 years, India had a trade surplus with the U.S. In the last three years, it has been shrinking as India is importing a lot of oil from the U.S.”

The U.S. uses three parameters for labeling an economy a currency manipulator: A trade surplus with the U.S. of more than $20 billion; a current account surplus (a broader measure of trade); and government purchase of dollars in the foreign exchange market of over 2 percent of the economy’s GDP. A country is on the monitoring list if it falls in any two of the three categories.

A major concern for the U.S. is the trade deficit with most Asian economies. A weaker local currency helps get more realization from exports, leading to more competitive prices.

America’s overall trade deficit increased to $63.1 billion in October from $62.1 billion in September, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Outside Asia, Mexico is a major source of trade deficit for the U.S.

The U.S. trade deficit with Vietnam increased by 11 percent to $7.6 billion between July and August — a 38.9 percent increase from a year earlier — prompting the Trump administration to investigate the currency. Analysts say the president is likely to propose imposing tariffs on Vietnamese goods before he leaves office in mid-January,

The U.S. trade deficit with China, despite the Trump administration’s restrictions on Chinese goods, reached a record $419.2 billion in 2018. It shrunk to $345 billion in 2019, largely as a result of reduced trade flows, according to a report by the Brookings Institution.