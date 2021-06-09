India Reports First Animal Death Due To Covid Despite Shut Zoos

KOLKATA, India — India reported its first case of an animal dying of coronavirus despite zoos being shut for public viewing due to a severe Covid-19 scenario. Last month, the first case of an animal testing positive was discovered.

Neela, a nine-year-old lioness, died on June 3 in a Chennai zoo in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Eight other lions also tested positive in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park .

Zoo authorities said that five lions started showing loss of appetite and coughing on May 26. A team of experts was formed, and samples of the big cats were sent for testing.

“We sent the samples of Neela to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly on June 4,” Sudha Ramen, deputy director of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, told the Zenger News.

“This is being done to make certain whether the findings are false positives or did they die of the comorbidities. More details are to be followed.”

Neela had been asymptomatic and showed some nasal discharge only the day before her death and had been symptomatically treated immediately.

A statement from the park reads that they have been “scrupulously following the precautionary measures prescribed in various advisories issued by the Central Zoo Authority, and the central and the state governments from time to time”.

The Central Zoo Authority is the government body responsible for the oversight of zoos. It is an affiliate member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums .

“All recognized zoos are advised to enhance surveillance for any symptoms in captive animals that are characteristic to infection of the SARS CoV-2,” the authority said in a press release back in April.

But precautions haven’t been enough.