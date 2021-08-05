Indian Farmers Union To Write Letter To Narendra Modi Highlighting Issues In Farm Laws

NEW DELHI — V.M. Singh, National Convenor of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan , chaired a meeting of a farmers delegation amid uproar over the Centre’s three farm laws.

“Rashtriya Kisan Morcha will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting their issues,” he said.

Around 100 farmers’ organizations from different states participated in the meeting at Rakabgunj Gurudwara to hold discussions over farm laws.

“We have constituted an organization called Rashtriya Kisan Morcha,” said Singh. “Around 125 Kisan organizations came here at Rakabgunj Gurudwara. Through video conferencing, Raju Shetty, PV Rajgopal, Rajendra Singh, and many other leaders joined us from different states.”

“We are ready for talks, but the dialogue will not happen in closed rooms. It will happen in front of televisions. The nation must see what dialogue is going on. Tomorrow, we will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning these issues, and we will say that if they are concerned about the farmers, then he must show it.”

He said that no dialogue exists between the farmers and the government, and it is neither good for the country nor the farmers.

“This meeting is to tell Narendra Modi Ji that even if we are not protesting at the borders, we are still against the bills,” said Singh.