WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is looking to fill hundreds of full time and seasonal openings at its Memphis, Tennessee Processing Center. From this in-person, direct hiring event, potential new hires could be considered for an on-the-spot job offer and possibly begin working within 45-60 days.

The event will be held Thursday, August 18th from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. at the Renasant Convention Center, 255 N Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103. It is open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome.

Interested job seekers should bring their resumé, college transcripts if applicable and two forms of identification (i.e., state driver’s license and/or state Identification card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, Military ID card or Social Security card). Applicants are also urged to set up a USAJOBS account before arriving.

These clerk and tax examiner positions are basically entry-level and do not require prior tax expertise. Starting pay begins at $15.61 per hour and goes up from there. The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, which include steady, set work schedules, paid vacations, and paid sick days. There is on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

In-Person Hiring Events

Direct hire applicants may qualify for a hiring recruitment incentive and current employees may qualify for the Employee Referral Bonus Program.

Required Information

Applicants are reminded to bring a current resume. It must show dates of employment in a month/year format and include the hours worked per week. Two government-issued forms of identification are needed. IRS cannot accept expired or “paper/temporary” forms. Identification options include: state driver’s license, state Identification card, birth certificate, or U.S. passport.

Applicants are also encouraged but not required to create a usajobs.gov account, build or upload a resume and email it to recruiter4information@irs.gov prior to attending an in-person event.

Additional support will be available at the event including resume assistance and ASL interpreters.

Qualified applicants may receive job offers and be fingerprinted at the in-person events. They may also receive a recruitment incentive that requires a one-year service agreement. Applicants should also plan on spending a few hours of time to complete all required steps at the in-person events.