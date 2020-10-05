Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Invites Artists to Submit Original Work for Showcase by Oct. 6th

LYNCHBURG, Tenn.– Art, Beats and Lyrics (AB+L), the national art and music tour presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative, kicks off its 16th year with a call for artists contest.

Through October 6th, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and Cult Creative invite visual artists across the country to submit original artwork for a chance to create an exclusive art wall to be featured in this year’s national showcase.

“Jack Honey Art, Beats & Lyrics has presented an opportunity for us to celebrate renowned and emerging visual artists from across the country for 15 years now,” says Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager, Brown-Forman. “This year’s artist call is a way to increase opportunity, magnify creativity and generate conversations in the Black community around the impact of authentic cultural experiences.”

Since its inception, AB+L has commemorated the work of some of the world’s most notable visual artists, such as Gilbert Young and Tim Okamura. The intertwined art and music experience has served as a platform for creatives to show their interpretations of urban art through multiple genres and various styles.

The call for artists is open to individuals that have created original artwork and are 21+ years of age. Artists interested in submitting artwork will need to submit a completed application by Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. EST. For complete contest rules or to submit original artwork, visit www.JackHoneyABL.com.