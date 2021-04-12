Join the One Million Black Women Listening Tour April 13th

TN Tribune-A message from Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Ph.D. National Chair and Seventh President of NCNW

National Council of Negro Women, Inc. was recently announced as a recipient of an investment from Goldman Sachs and other major organizational partners. Their historic multilevel financial investment is an outstanding commitment to impact the lives of One Million Black Women. Launched in partnership with Black women-led organizations, this new initiative from Goldman Sachs is the largest announcement of its kind in size and scope and will drive investment in housing, healthcare, access to capital, education, job creation and workforce advancement, digital connectivity, and financial health.

Because of your role in NCNW, I am specifically inviting you to join a listening session on Tuesday, April 13th at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, to answer your questions about this initiative and hear your thoughts. This listening session will feature Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, along with other partners including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Power Rising, Black Women’s Roundtable and the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Walker’s Legacy Foundation, Sistahs in Business Expo, and The Links, Incorporated.

RSVP by clicking HERE.