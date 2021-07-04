Knoxville Mayor Glenn Jacobs Appointed Chair of Tennessee for Congressional Term Limits

Nashville, Tennessee (TN Tribune)– Mayor of Knoxville County Glenn Jacobs announced that he has accepted the position of Tennessee State Chair for the congressional term limits effort sponsored by U.S. Term Limits.

“America is divided as ever before. But there is one thing we all agree on no matter politics. Congress is broken and there doesn’t seem to be any way to fix it.” said Jacobs. He continued, “The U.S. Constitution provides the solution in Article V which gives the states the authority to convene to propose amendments to the Constitution. Our goal is to make sure the state of Tennessee is the next state to pass a resolution for the states to add term limits on Congress to the U.S. Constitution. ”

In addition to being Mayor of Knox County since 2018, Glenn Jacobs is a three-time world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment as the infamous “Kane.” He and his wife, Crystle, own an Allstate Insurance agency in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We are extremely pleased that Mayor Jacobs will be taking the leadership role in our growing movement to pass term limits on Congress in Tennessee. He will bring energy and enthusiasm to this important issue as we work to pass the resolution in the volunteer state,” said Blumel, the President of U.S. Term Limits.

“This is a great honor for me to be chairperson for such an important effort,” said Jacobs.

Blumel added, “A recent survey of Tennesseeans shows that 78% support term limits on Congress, including 90% Democrats, 77% Republicans and 71% independents. This is a rare, truly nonpartisan issue with national appeal.”

The Term Limits on Congress resolution, House Joint Resolution 8, passed the Tennesse house this session. It must pass the Tennessee state senate by the end of next session in order for Tennessee to be added to the growing list of states calling for a convention to propose term limits on Congress. Once 34 state legislatures pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment, it must be ratified by 38 states to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

Tennessee has strong term limits advocates in Congress including Rep. Tim Burchett, Rep. Diana Harshbarger, Rep. Mark Green and Senator Bill Haggrty, all cosponsors of the term limits resolutions in Congress.