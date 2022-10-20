LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL- — Applications for the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy, a career-inspiring program targeting Black teens and students from underrepresented communities, close on October 31.

It’s the last chance for scores of high school students across America to submit their applications for this annual program at Walt Disney World Resort that has inspired young minds nationwide since 2008 by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities. Students participate in hands-on, immersive career workshops ranging from animation to zoology. Each participant learns communication techniques, leadership qualities and networking strategies, plus they are inspired by Disney cast members and special guests who provide insights into how to achieve success and DREAM BIG.

The four-day experience transforms the Disney theme parks into vibrant classrooms, leading to career discoveries and fun memories that last a lifetime. The program has produced many success stories, inspiring students to become engineers, journalists, influencers, entertainers, filmmakers, conservationists and more.

“After 15 years, we continue to be excited to welcome the next class of Disney Dreamers,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “This program has provided us with a tremendous opportunity to help inspire high school students from across the nation to follow their dreams. The impact we have seen on the students over the years is inspiring to us and life-changing for the Disney Dreamers. We encourage teens to apply now.”

Program applicants must answer essay questions about their personal journeys and dreams for the future. Students are selected based on a combination of attributes, including strong character, positive attitude and determination to achieve their dreams. Selected applicants, along with a parent or guardian, receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Applications are open to U.S. high school students, ages 13 to 19, through Oct. 31, 2022. A distinguished panel of leaders will evaluate the applications and selected participants will be announced by early 2023.

For more information or to apply, interested applicants can visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. To learn more about the program, please follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.